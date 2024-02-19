Home

WPL 2024: RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana Confident Of Better Last Season’s Performance In Upcoming Edition

RCB lost six out of their eight games last season in Women’s Premier League. They finished second from bottom in the five-team competition.

New Delhi: Having lost six of their eight matches last season, Royal Challengers Bangalore are capable of bettering their last edition show in the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, felt skipper Smriti Mandhana. The Indian vice-captain opined her team’s balance is looking considerably better after acquiring new players in the auction that took place last year. RCB finished fourth in the five-team competition in WPL 2023. The second season will be played in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

Batting was never a problem for RCB in the previous season while their bowling was. In fact, most of RCB’s losses last year were due to their inability to strike with the ball. RCB bought England’s Kate Cross and Australians Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molinuex in the overseas quota while also ensuring the services of home talents in Ekta Bisht, Sabbineni Meghana, Simran Bahadur and Shubha Satheesh.

“I would definitely want it to be better than the first season. From RCB’s point of view, quite a few players were released and we brought in new players. So, the balance has improved for sure, and we are hoping to live up to our potential,” Mandhana told JioCinema.

However, RCB will be missing Heather Knight as the England captain opted out die to national commitments. They had also released Komal Zanzad, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar, Dane van Niekerk, Erin Burns, and Megan Schutt.

