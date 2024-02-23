Home

WPL 2024: RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana In Confident Space With Cricket And Leadership, Says Coach Luke Williams

Under Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bangalore finished fourth in the five-team competition in WPL 2023.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana was in all smiles during captain's media day. (Image: WPL)

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana looked confident with her twin duty of a batter and the captain of the franchise ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, stated head coach Luke Williams. RCB play their opening encounter against UP Warriorz on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the opening season, Mandhana struggled under the weight of this two-fold role, and her batting suffered a considerable dip.

One of the finest left-handers in the women’s game, Mandhana managed just 149 runs from eight matches in WPL 2023, averaging a feeble 18 and at a strike-rate of 119. “She’s practising really well. She’s in a really confident and happy space with her cricket and the leadership. Obviously, there’s responsibility with captaining and opening the batting,” Williams told media on Friday.

Despite a below-par show last time, Mandhana has got plenty of support from seniors this time around, especially from Sophie Devine, who has the exact same role with her national team New Zealand. “But she’s got plenty of support from the team with lots of experienced seniors to help her and trying to really separate the two roles,” added Williams.

While RCB will be missing the services of Heather Knight and released Megan Schutt, the management did a pretty smart shopping in the auction that took place last year with the inclusion of all-rounders Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux.

‘More Settled RCB In WPL 2024’

Williams opined under the leadership of Mandhana the team looked much more settled this time. “I’ve been fortunate to have spent a fair bit of time with Smriti through my involvement at the Southern Brave (the Hundred team) as an assistant coach and we’ve had lots of conversations around the learnings and experiences from last (WPL) season both as a team and individual.

“I think we’ve really taken on board some of those learnings (from previous year),” he said. RCB had a 10-day camp here in the run-up to the WPL, and Williams said the team managed to tick some boxes during the confab.

“It was about investing a lot of time in particular scenarios that we think they are going to play individually, but also what they may face in the tournament with different game situations – whether it’s run rates or whether we think someone’s going to bat against spin bowling or their ability to bowl against left-hand batters, we’ve been quite specific with our targets,” said Williams.

