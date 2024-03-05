Home

WPL 2024: ‘Really Wanted This Win’, Smriti Mandhana On Royal Challengers Bangalore Bouncing Back From Losing Skid

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat UP Warriorz by 23 runs to return in win column.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Alyssa Healy’s UP Warriorz by 23 runs in match 11 of the ongoing edition of the Women Premier League 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on March 4. The RCB skipper was happy with her and the team’s performance in the clash against UP Warriorz.

Mandhana smashed 80 runs off just 50 balls and helped Bangalore post a massive total of 198/3 on the scoreboard. The knock also included 10 fours and three sixes. The captain led her side from the front and even praised her team for their astonishing performance.

“We were under the pump after the last two games and we knew we had to get going today. Losing the toss didn’t help but there was a clear message to show intent straightaway. Everyone batted really well including Meghana at the top and then the bowlers came out and did their job. Definitely got a little lucky on 26 but I’ll take that because we really wanted this win. The practice was really good and playing domestic helped. It was good preparation, once you get the feel you just need to pick which area to target,” said Mandhana in the post-match presentation.

“Me and Perry were saying to each other that we’ve played together for 10 matches but this was the first 50-run stand. We are both experienced enough to recognize which bowler to target. There wasn’t much chat, it was just about executing. We never thought that we were out of the game, that’s how T20 cricket is. We were talking about how we would take wickets and come back. Different bowlers took pressure at different times and got the job done,” she added.

Bangalore after posting 198/3 restricted UP on 175/8. RCB is now on the third spot on the points table. This was the final game of the Bengaluru leg and now the WPL 2024 tournament will shift to New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

