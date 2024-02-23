Home

WPL 2024: Selection Headache For UP Warriorz Captain Alyssa Healy Ahead Of RCB Clash

UP Warriorz have plenty of openers in their side for WPL 2024. Captain Alyssa Healy, Danielle Wyatt and Chamari Athapaththu, all open the batting for their respective countries in international cricket.

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy looks focused during training ahead of WPL 2024 tie against RCB.

Bengaluru: UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy is well aware of the headache she is having, especially for the opening combination ahead of the opening Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Although Healy fared decently, her partners Shweta Sehrawat and Devika Vaidya had their share of ups and downs. This time, Warriorz have strengthened their squad with the likes of Danielle Wyatt and Chamari Athapaththu.

While Wyatt was picked during the auction, the Sri Lankan skipper came in as a replacement for Lauren Bell. However, Healy is unlikely to go with anyone among Wyatt or Athapaththu and instead choose an Indian partner for the initial stages of the tournament.

“That’s going to be the challenging part of our season. We know about the six international cricketers we have at our disposal and what they can do for our side, probably balancing their contributions,” Healy said in a virtual press conference.

“I would say it will be myself and probably an Indian player that will open the batting initially. We will probably give that a red-hot crack.” Statistically, Athapaththu is better placed as compared to Wyatt. While Englishwomen have nothing worthy to show off, Athapaththu is coming after having a impressive Women’s Big Bash League stint for Sydney Thunder. She also bagged the Player of the Tournament prize.

Healy echoed the same. “Chamari, if she does come into our playing order, I think she will be in the top order. We will have to wait and see how the season pans out,” Healy said.

‘Happy With Underdog Tag’

Healy, who took over as the Australian captain in all three formats after Meg Lanning retired from cricket, explained it is important for the environment in the team to be such that everyone is having an enjoyable time. “It’s all about trying to enjoy my cricket and also make it enjoyable for everyone on the team, including the Indian players. There is a lot of pressure in the WPL, and overall, it’s a new experience for a lot of the young players,” she added.

“It’s about helping them relax and helping them believe that they are good enough to be here. A lot of the players enjoyed the tournament last year in this group and this year hopefully it will be no different.” She further added, “We are happy with the underdog tag, and hopefully we can go out there and knockout some of the big franchises and show them what the UP Warriorz can do.”

