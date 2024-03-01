Home

Sports

WPL 2024: Sophie Devine ‘Super Proud’ Of Smriti Mandhana After RCB Captain’s 77 Vs Delhi Capitals

WPL 2024: Sophie Devine ‘Super Proud’ Of Smriti Mandhana After RCB Captain’s 77 Vs Delhi Capitals

Despite Smriti Mandhana’s 77 off 43 balls, Royal Challengers Bangalore fell 25 runs short of Delhi Capitals’ total of 194/5.

Smriti Mandhana hits a six against Delhi Capitals in an WPL 2024 match.

Bengaluru: It was an evening of role reversal in the continuing mutual admiration saga between Smriti Mandhana and her Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opening partner, Sophie Devine. After overawing Mandhana with her blitzing 99 during the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) last year, it was Devine’s turn to return the compliment as she watched her captain smash 74 against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the ongoing edition.

Trending Now

Mandhana’s knock in an opening stand of 77 with Devine was the brightest point for RCB in their first loss of the season following back-to-back victories, and drew praise from the New Zealand captain. “Yeah, look, I’m super proud of Smriti. I think last season was pretty tough for her.

You may like to read

“For her to come out and bat the way that she has this year has been fantastic. I think the way that she’s batted, the way that she’s captained the team has been outstanding, and it’s really oozed confidence,” Devine said on Thursday.

“It was quite different for me to be standing down there today while she was smacking it to all corners. But that’s the great thing about cricket and about T20 cricket is there’s going to be times where in the partnership that you’re going to take different roles. And for me today, it was just sitting back and watching her slog it round the ground.

Devine, who put up an all-round show with 2/23 for three overs before striking 23 off 17, has been impressed with the skipper’s handling of her bowling attack so far. She also remarked that RCB had a well-rounded bowling attack with “literally every option possible” but had an off day on Thursday. “But we back ourselves to come back strongly against Mumbai,” she further added.

Chasing 195 to win, Mandhana steered RCB in the first 10 overs with her second 40-plus score of the season. But once Mandhana was dismissed, the Bangalore franchise lost the plot, losing wickets at regular intervals. In the end, RCB lost the game by 25 runs. It was RCB’s first loss in three games. RCB will now take on the Mumbai Indians in their fourth home game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.