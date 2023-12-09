By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
WPL 2024: Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu Gets Lasith Malinga Support Ahead Of Player Auction
Chamari Athapaththu is the face of Sri Lankan women's cricket and has been a trailblazer for the Islanders.
New Delhi: Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga has rooted for women’s team captain Chamari Athapaththu to be picked by any of the five franchises in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Player Auction, which is set to take place in Mumbai on Saturday. Athapaththu remained unsold during the inaugural auction earlier this year.
