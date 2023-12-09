Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • WPL 2024: Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu Gets Lasith Malinga Support Ahead Of Player Auction

WPL 2024: Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu Gets Lasith Malinga Support Ahead Of Player Auction

Chamari Athapaththu is the face of Sri Lankan women's cricket and has been a trailblazer for the Islanders.

Published: December 9, 2023 7:22 AM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

WPL Auction, WPL 2024 Player Auction, WPL 2024 Auction streaming, Chamari Athapaththu, Lasith Malinga, Women's Premier League, WBBL, Women's Big Bash League,
Chamari Athapaththu is the captain of Sri Lankan women's cricket team. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga has rooted for women’s team captain Chamari Athapaththu to be picked by any of the five franchises in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Player Auction, which is set to take place in Mumbai on Saturday. Athapaththu remained unsold during the inaugural auction earlier this year.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.