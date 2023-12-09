Home

WPL 2024: Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu Gets Lasith Malinga Support Ahead Of Player Auction

Chamari Athapaththu is the face of Sri Lankan women's cricket and has been a trailblazer for the Islanders.

Chamari Athapaththu is the captain of Sri Lankan women's cricket team. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga has rooted for women’s team captain Chamari Athapaththu to be picked by any of the five franchises in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Player Auction, which is set to take place in Mumbai on Saturday. Athapaththu remained unsold during the inaugural auction earlier this year.

