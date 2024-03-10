By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
WPL 2024: UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone, Kiran Navgire Handed Fines For Breaching Code of Conduct
In the game at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals lost to UP Warriorz by just one run.
New Delhi: UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire have been fined 10 per cent of their match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct during their match against Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Friday.
