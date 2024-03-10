Home

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone, Kiran Navgire Handed Fines For Breaching Code of Conduct

In the game at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals lost to UP Warriorz by just one run.

UP Warriorz' Sophie Ecclestone bowls against Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024.

New Delhi: UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire have been fined 10 per cent of their match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct during their match against Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Friday.

