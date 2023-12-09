Home

WPL 2024: ‘We Will Hold It In One State, Says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

The upcoming second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is likely to be played from February 22 to March 17.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has said that the upcoming second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 which is likely to be played from February 22 to March 17 will be held in one state this time keeping all the logistical challenges in mind.

The WPL 2024 player auction concluded in Mumbai on December 9, Saturday. In the mega auction, a total of 165 star cricketers went under the hammer, out of which 104 were Indians and 61 overseas players. A total of 15 players from Associate Nations were also registered in the WPL auction. During the auction, 30 players were sold at the mega WPL 2024 auction.

A 20-year-old all-rounder from Chandigarh, Kashvee Gautam was the most expensive Indian who joined Gujarat Giants for a whopping price of Rs 2 crore. The most expensive overseas player was Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland who was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crores. Karnataka’s Vrinda Dinesh was signed by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.30 crore. In a major surprise, Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu was unsold.

“The tournament will start in February, and in terms of the venues, we will hold it in one state. For us, logistics is very important for us this time around. Next time, we will figure it out,” Jay Shah told reporters after the auction on Saturday.

“We have Bengaluru, Uttar Pradesh. There are so many places where we can host matches. In Gujarat also, we can do it in Ahmedabad, Rajkot and in Vadodara after a few years,” he said.

Jay Shah also said that the governing body will soon have a sit-in with WPL franchises to finalise the venue. “Basically, it is a joint call between the franchises and the BCCI. We will sit together and decide. But it will be in one state, that is sure.” The BCCI secretary noted that venue selection will have to be done carefully in order not to clash with the domestic matches.

“We will have to see where the venue is available. There are (domestic) matches happening in Gujarat, Chandigarh, Ranchi…it is not that we want to organise (WPL) matches in Mumbai only,” he said.

The BCCI secretary said that the WPL will be an even bigger success next year. “It will be more successful this time. The biggest thing that you saw today (in the auction) was that two uncapped players got such big amounts, especially Indian players.”

“The franchises have shown a lot of interest towards the Indian players which is a big thing,” he added.

