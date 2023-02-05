Home

WPL Auction During Women’s T20 World Cup ‘Little Bit Awkward’, Feel Sophie Devine, Meg Lanning

The Women's Premier League auction is likely to happen in Mumbai between February 11 and 13. The Women's T20 World Cup starts on February 10.

Cape Town: New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine and her Australian counterpart Meg Lanning stated that the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction being held in the first week of the Women’s T20 World Cup will be awkward.

The WPL auction is expected to happen between February 11 and 13, according to various media reports. The Women’s T20 World Cup starts in South Africa on February 10. Devine lablelled the WPL auction as ‘elephant in the room’.

“It’s going to be awkward … some people are going to get picked up, some won’t, and you’re going to get a value attached to what you’re worth, which as human beings isn’t the nicest thing, but it’s also a job and it’s what we’ve put our names in for,” Devine said.

“It’s such a unique experience, I think you’d be naive to think that it’s not going to be a distraction, it’s just how you handle that. But I just think it’s such an enormous step forward for women’s cricket and I’m really looking forward to it (but) there’s a World Cup going on at the same time, so how we manage that is (going to be important).”

Lanning joined Devine in the same vein. “As Soph said, it’s a little bit awkward, but it’s just trying to embrace that and understanding it’s actually a really exciting time and you actually don’t have a lot of control over most of it, so you’ve just got to wait and see,” she added.

The entire Australian 15-member World Cup squad has registered for the auction. “It’s a new experience for us and at the same time we are focusing on what we’re trying to do here which is the most important thing.

“There’s no right or wrong way to do that and everyone individually will deal with it as they wish. I think it’s important that you’re always working as a team, but also letting people deal with it how they feel is best,” Lanning added.