WPL Match Between Mumbai Indians Women-Gujarat Giants Stopped Due to BIZARRE Reason – Check PIC

WPL 2024: The game was stopped after the sprinklers were turned on unprovoked in between the overs and that created water spouting out of one of them

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants, 16th Match

Delhi: It was a night to remember for the Mumbai Indians, who have now become the first team to qualify through to the playoffs in this season of the WPL on Saturday with a well-fought seven-wicket win. But it is not the Mumbai win that got all the attention, there was a bizarre moment that occurred during the match after the 18th over was bowled and Mumbai still needing 23 to win off 12 balls. The game was stopped after the sprinklers were turned on unprovoked in between the overs and that created water spouting out of one of them and hence the super-soppers had to be called in to dry things up quickly and get the match underway.

Match stopped due to sprinklers starting automatically. pic.twitter.com/GtK37UbL96 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2024

