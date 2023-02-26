Home

Sports

WPL: Mumbai Indians’ Jhulan Goswami Plays Down Legendary Tag, Says ‘No One Is Legend On The Ground’

WPL: Mumbai Indians’ Jhulan Goswami Plays Down Legendary Tag, Says ‘No One Is Legend On The Ground’

Mumbai Indians have started their training ahead of inaugural WPL. MI open campaign against Gujarat Giants on March 4.

Jhulan Goswami oversees Mumbai Indians training on Saturday. (Image: MI)

New Delhi: Former India pacer Jhulan Goswami is of the view that no one is a legend on the ground as she reunites with some of her playing days teammates during the Mumbai Indians training session ahead of the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Goswami, who retired from cricket last year is currently the bowling coach and mentor of the Mumbai franchise in WPL. The WPL begins on March 4 with Mumbai Indians taking on Gujarat Giants. The who tournament will be played in Mumbai at D.Y. Patil and Brabourne stadium.

You may like to read

The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews have already joined the squad and Goswami stated focus is solely on work at MI, heaping praise on the players.

“When we come to the ground, no one’s a legend,” Goswami said in a Mumbai Indians statement. “It’s about focusing on our work. The manner in which the girls put in effort today, the way they were on the field as a team, the communication, we tried to connect with them as well.

“There was a lot of fun, lot of fun activities were going on, so it was good, On a second day intensity level is so high, It was a good experience,” added the 40-year-old.

Mumbai Indians 2023 Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujar, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Priyanaka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Jitumoni Kalita.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.