WPL Player Auction to be Held in Delhi on February 10-11: Report

As per the report, the dates are likely to be February 10-11. Players will go under the hammer at the inaugural WPL auction.

Mumbai: Now that the Women’s Premier League teams have been bought for the inaugural season, eyes would be on the player auction. So when is the player auction going to take place? While there is no official confirmation on this as yet, as per a CricketNext report – it is likely to be held in the second week of February in Delhi. As per the report, the dates are likely to be February 10-11. Players will go under the hammer at the inaugural WPL auction.

Cricketing stars from all around the globe is expected to put their name up for the player auction alongside Indian cricketers including Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur among others.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday revealed that the bidding for the women’s team for WPL broke the record of inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008.

Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 25, 2023

