India’s most successful and wrestling star Sushil Kumar recently made a dash to Thailand along with his wife Savi Kumar. The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, became the latest celebrities to join the long list of visitors to the Land of Smiles, Thailand.

Talking about his experience, Sushil Kumar said, "It has been an enjoyable and hassle-free experience for us."

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old veteran Indian wrestler is also planning to participate in the world ranking series event in Rome in January 2020 before the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. The Olympic qualifiers are scheduled in Xian, China and will be played over three days from March 27 to March 29.

Sushil Kumar was won two Olympic medals, three Commonwealth Games medals, one Asian Games medal, four Asian Championships medals and six Commonwealth Championship medals. Although he would love to cap it off with a medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – chances of qualifying look to be tough – he has surely been one of the greatest flagbearers of Indian wrestling.