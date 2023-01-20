Home

Wrestlers Asked Vijender Singh to Leave Stage at Jantar Mantar During Protest Against WFI President- Report

Wrestlers Asked Vijender Singh to Leave Stage at Jantar Mantar During Protest Against WFI President- Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Olympian Bronze medallist boxer and Congress politician Vijender Singh became the latest joinee on Friday to protest against the Wrestling Federation of India and it’s chief for sexual harassment.

In a latest report by ANI, the wrestlers asked the Olympian boxer to leave the stage as they don’t want to politicize the issue.

“I want justice to be served to those wrestlers, there must be a thorough probe into the allegations raised by wrestlers and there must be a CBI probe against those who’re involved in this,” Singh told to ANI.

Vinesh Phogat had on Thursday said that more woman wrestlers have come forward with their stories of sexual exploitation and they will file multiple FIRs against the WFI President.

They met government officials during the day and later had a dinner meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence after being called for discussion on the raging issue.

However, both the meetings remained inconclusive with the wrestlers adamant that WFI be dissolved immediately while the government requested them to end their protest. They are scheduled to meet Thakur on Friday for a second round of discussion.

The government has given WFI President 72 hours (till Saturday evening) to respond to the allegations.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh while speaking to media in UP, said he won’t resign because his position was not at someone’s mercy.

When told that wrestlers have said that if they bring everything in public domain it will cause an earthquake, the WFI President said if he will open his mouth (reveal secrets), it will cause a tsunami.

(With Agency Inputs)