Wrestlers-Delhi Police SCUFFLE Breaks Out at Jantar Mantar Protest Site; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

This happens to be the first law and order issue that has taken place during the protest over nearly a week.

Delhi: In what could be termed a sad episode, a major scuffle broke out on Wednesday midnight between the protesting wrestlers and the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar. As per Delhi Police one person has been injured in the ugly episode and the wrestlers have been asked to file a complaint. This happens to be the first law and order issue that has taken place during the protest over nearly a week.

“There was a scuffle between both sides. Since wrestlers alleged that one person has been injured they have been requested to give a Complaint. So far there hasn’t been any law and order issues,” said Delhi Police statement.

