Wrestlers-Delhi Police SCUFFLE Breaks Out at Jantar Mantar Protest Site; Watch VIRAL VIDEO
This happens to be the first law and order issue that has taken place during the protest over nearly a week.
Delhi: In what could be termed a sad episode, a major scuffle broke out on Wednesday midnight between the protesting wrestlers and the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar. As per Delhi Police one person has been injured in the ugly episode and the wrestlers have been asked to file a complaint. This happens to be the first law and order issue that has taken place during the protest over nearly a week.
Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/usbYIrlBTE#WrestlersProtest #WrestlersProtestAtJantarMantar #DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/TdtSGJAoph
— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 3, 2023
