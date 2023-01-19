  • Home
Wrestlers’ MeToo Protest Intensifies: Bajrang Punia, Other Athletes Reach Sports Ministry | LIVE

Wrestlers Protest: The Sports Ministry has sought a reply from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) "within the next 72 hours" after Vinesh Phogat levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers against the sports body's coaches and president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Published: January 19, 2023 2:29 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Wrestlers Protest LIVE Updates: Indian wrestlers’ big MeToo protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar entered its second day with nearly 200 athletes including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia demanding action against the federation chief and several coaches for sexually harassing them. Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers spent Wednesday night at a temple in Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi. Earlier in the day, some senior SAI (Sports Authority of India) officials also met them and assured action. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on wrestlers’ big metoo protest.

Live Updates

  • 2:14 PM IST

    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: ‘Won’t let our morale down’

    The safety of our women athletes is very important and we take it seriously. We will not let their morale down. All the issues raised by the athletes will be taken seriously, said Haryana CM ML Khattar.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Extends Support to Protesting Wrestlers

  • 2:08 PM IST

    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Former wrestler Babita Phogat to mediate between wrestlers and government. She will convey wrestlers’ demands to authorities

  • 1:53 PM IST

  • 1:53 PM IST

    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Wrestlers Arrive at Sports Ministry

    Wrestlers arrives at the office of Union Sports Ministry in Shashtri Bhawan for a meeting with officials.

  • 1:47 PM IST

    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Krishna Poonia, Congress MLA & former gold-medal-winning track reaches Jantar Mantar

    I request PM Modi to make sure that our wrestlers get justice. I will continue to stand with our athletes, said Dr Krishna Poonia, Congress MLA & former gold-medal-winning track & field athlete, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

  • 1:41 PM IST

    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Sports Minister to meet Protesting Wrestlers

    TV reports said that Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will meet the protestors today.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Govt Intervenes, Protesters Head to Sports Ministry For Talks

    A three-member committee is en route to the Sports Ministry after the government intervened.
  • 1:35 PM IST

  • 1:34 PM IST
    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat asked to step down from the stage during the wrestlers’ protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

