Wrestlers’ MeToo Protest Intensifies: Bajrang Punia, Other Athletes Reach Sports Ministry | LIVE
Wrestlers Protest: The Sports Ministry has sought a reply from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) "within the next 72 hours" after Vinesh Phogat levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers against the sports body's coaches and president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Wrestlers Protest LIVE Updates: Indian wrestlers’ big MeToo protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar entered its second day with nearly 200 athletes including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia demanding action against the federation chief and several coaches for sexually harassing them. Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers spent Wednesday night at a temple in Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi. Earlier in the day, some senior SAI (Sports Authority of India) officials also met them and assured action. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on wrestlers’ big metoo protest.
