Wrestlers’ MeToo Protest Day 2 LIVE News Update: Sports Ministry Seeks Explanation From WFI Within 72 Hours

Wrestlers Protest: The Sports Ministry has sought a reply from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) "within the next 72 hours" after Vinesh Phogat levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers against the sports body's coaches and president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Updated: January 19, 2023 12:51 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Wrestlers Protest LIVE Updates: Indian wrestlers’ big MeToo protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar entered its second day with nearly 200 athletes including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia demanding action against the federation chief and several coaches for sexually harassing them. Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers spent Wednesday night at a temple in Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi. Earlier in the day, some senior SAI (Sports Authority of India) officials also met them and assured action. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on wrestlers’ big metoo protest.

  • 1:01 PM IST

    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: It’s unfortunate that our wrestlers had to protest after they were not heard by their federation. I demand that Govt of India should take immediate action by suspending the Wrestling Federation of India; A CBI & SC monitored probe should be conducted, said Cong MP Deepender S Hooda.

  • 12:59 PM IST

    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: If we can fight for our country, then we can also fight for our rights, said Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

  • 12:57 PM IST

    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: I have assured them that the government is with them. I will try that their issues are resolved today, said Champion wrestler & BJP leader Babita Phogat at Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi

  • 12:56 PM IST

    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Champion wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat arrive at the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Babita Phogat has come from the government’s side for mediation. We will speak with her and then give more details, said Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia

  • 12:28 PM IST
    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: What are the athletes demanding?

    -Removal of WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh.
    -New coaches and physios for future training
    -Relocate training centre to Delhi. The wrestlers are currently in Lucknow.
    -A financial support as they claimed that the funds often fail to reach them as WFI officials use them for personal benefits.
  • 12:25 PM IST

    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Our Fight Is Against WFI, Said Bajrang Punia

    “Our fight is not against the government or Sports Authority of India (SAI). This is against WFI. We will share details later in the day. Yeh ab aar paar ki ladai hai (This is a fight to the finish line),” Bajrang Punia said.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: BrijBhusan Sharan Singh Dismisses Allegations

    A few days ago, wrestling body in Haryana was changed & an elected body came up. Some people formed a local federation under Sports minister & wrestler Babita Phogat&they wanted their selected candidates to be chosen for national tournaments. Sports ministry rejected it:WFI chief

  • 12:22 PM IST

    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: BrijBhusan Sharan Singh Dismisses Allegations

    97% of players are with the WFI. I’m hurt by the sexual harassment allegations. No player can bring those charges against me or chief coach. Pressure was created on some wrestlers to sit on dharna, said BBS Singh, WFI President, on sexual harassment allegations against him

  • 12:21 PM IST

    Wrestlers MeToo Protest LIVE: Wrestlers sit on a silent protest at Jantar Mantar for the second day

  • 12:20 PM IST

    Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Sexual harassment allegations made by Vinesh (Phogat) are serious as no one says such things without a reason. Wrestlers want that the truth should come out after a fair probe, said Praveen Dahiya, Wrestling coach at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium

Published Date: January 19, 2023 12:03 PM IST

Updated Date: January 19, 2023 12:51 PM IST