Home

Sports

Neeraj Chopra Condemns Manhandling Of Protesting Wrestlers, Says ‘It Pains Me A Lot’

Neeraj Chopra Condemns Manhandling Of Protesting Wrestlers, Says ‘It Pains Me A Lot’

Security personnel detain wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat during their protest march towards new Parliament building on Sunday.

Security personnel detain wrestler Sakshi Malik during wrestlers' protest march towards new Parliament building on Sunday.

New Delhi: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra broke his silence on the way wresters Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were treated as they attempted to march to the new Parliament in the Capital on Sunday.

Retweeting a video posted by Sakshi Malik’s team, Neeraj wrote, “It pains me a lot. There has to be a way to deal with this.”

You may like to read

यह देखकर मुझे बहुत दुख हो रहा है | There has to be a better way to deal with this. https://t.co/M2gzso4qjX — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 28, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES