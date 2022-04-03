New Delhi: Olympic medallists Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik will be among a host of top wrestlers who will undergo a three-month training camp at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Sonepat and Lucknow centres to prepare for this year’s Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.Also Read - Mirabai Chanu To begin CWG And Asiad Preparation in US This Week

A total of 124 wrestlers (freestyle and greco-roman), 23 coaches and support staff will participate in the camp which started on April 1 and is set to continue till June 30. While 75 men wrestlers will train at SAI Sonepat, 49 women grapplers will be based at SAI Lucknow.

Other high-profile wrestlers who will be part of the camps are world championships bronze medallists Anshu Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

According to a SAI statement, the camps will consist of athletes who recently won the selection trials for the upcoming Asian Championship, winners of the Open National Ranking Tournament and the medallists of last year’s Senior Nationals.

The government will bear the full cost of Rs 2.30 crore and Rs 1.43 crore for the men’s and women’s camps respectively.

The expenditure includes cost of travel, lodging, boarding, food, sports kits, insurance and salaries of coaches and support staff, among others.