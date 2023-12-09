Wrestling Federation Of India Elections Set For December 21, Results To Be Out On Same Day

Home

WFI elections will be held on December 21 and the result will be announced on the same day following the counting of votes.

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections will be taking place on December 21 and the election results will be announced on the same day following the counting of votes. This update came after the Supreme Court of India took away the stay order imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and allowed the way to elect a new WFI governing body.

The whole election process will comply with the stipulations and relevant provisions of the WFI constitution and the Model Guidelines 2011 issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

United World Wrestling suspended the Wrestling Federation of India in August this year due to the delay in holding elections. UWW decided as WFI “failed to conduct elections” in the specified duration.

The WFI elections were originally slated to be held on August 12. The Punjab and Haryana High Court, which is hearing a petition, in August extended the stay on WFI elections till September 25.

The stay order came in the wake of a petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA) which challenged the move to allow the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast votes in the WFI polls.

Elections for the federation, which oversees wrestling in India, were initially planned for June this year. However, protests by star Indian wrestlers – Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat over sexual harassment allegations against the then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and cases about state units led to the postponement of polls.

An ad hoc committee set up by the Indian Olympic Association (IOC) is running the affairs of WFI at present.

