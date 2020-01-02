Wrestler Sushil Kumar won’t be a part of the upcoming selection trials for the Asian Championships and Olympic qualifying event citing his inability to compete due to a shoulder injury. Sushil has requested the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to postpone the trials scheduled to be held on Friday.

The two-time Olympic medallist and a former world champion says he’s yet to regain full fitness but the WFI is reportedly unlikely to accept his request even though a final decision in this regard will be taken today.

“I have requested the federation to postpone the trials,” Sushil was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. “I am recovering from an injury to my right shoulder and will not be fit for Friday’s trials. I have been preparing for it for a long time so I hope the federation will take it into consideration and reschedule the trials.”

The 36-year-old hasn’t participated in any tournament since his early world championship exit in September last year. He was to clash with emerging wrestler Gaurav Baliyan in the 74kg category.

The winners of Friday’s trials will make the cut for the teams that WFI will send to year’s first ranking series in Rome from starting later this month, the Asian Championship in February and Olympic qualification event in China in March.

So far four wrestlers have earned Olympic quotas including Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Deepak Punia (86kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg). Out of them, only Bajrang has been exempted from taking part in the trials due to his consistent performances.