India’s most celebrated Olympian and two-time Olympic medallist – Sushil Kumar, who was on the run for alleged involvement in the murder of a fellow wrestler, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday. Sushil, who was wanted in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler, and was absconding, has been arrested in Delhi. Also Read - Absconding Wrestler Sushil Kumar Spotted, Police Announces Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Info

Young wrestler Sagar Rana died, while two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar got injured, after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night, at the stadium premises in the national capital. Also Read - Photos - Sushil Kumar: Murder, Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail; Olympic-Winning Indian Wrestler Absconding

“A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested Sushil Kumar and Ajay from Mundka area of Delhi in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium. Wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested by a team of Special Cell,” Neeraj Thakur, Special CP-Special Cell, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Wrestler Murder Case: Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Olympic Medalist Sushil Kumar

Police were on the lookout for Sushil Kumar for his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at a stadium in Delhi.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sushil Kumar’s arrest. A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for the arrest of his associate Ajay Kumar, who also was absconding in the case, police had said.

Sushil Kumar’s associate, Ajay Kumar – also an accused in the murder case, was also arrested in the raid.

Earlier, a Delhi Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sushil Kumar, saying he is prima facie the main conspirator and allegations against him are serious in nature.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

(With Agency Inputs)