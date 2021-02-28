India’s ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday reached the women’s 53kg category final of the XXIV Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial competition in Kiev, Ukraine, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) shared the news from their offcial Twitter handle. After being away from the action since the Covid-19 enforced break, Asian Games gold medallist – Vinesh hit form instantly in her very first competitive outing as she has reached the final of the womens’ event in Kiev. Also Read - Sports Ministry Sanctions Vinesh Phogat And Her Team's 40-day Training Camp in Hungary

The 26-year-old Vinesh was in top gear as she defeated Romania's Ana A by fall in the semifinal. Vinesh took a 2-0 lead early and never allowed her opponent a chance to come back into the match. She will play world No.7 and 2017 world champion Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus on Sunday.

In the quarterfinals and Round of 16, Vinesh sealed comfortable victories against Katsiaryna Pichkouskaya and Iulia Leorda respectively.

Vinesh is the only women’s wrestler from the country who has already sealed a berth in the women’s 53kg category at Tokyo Olympics. The star wrestler has been training in Europe since November 2020 as she prepares to hit peak form in the lead up to the Summer Games, which were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

During the lockdown, Vinesh was training in Haryana while her coach Woller Akos of Hungary oversaw her routines virtually. However, Vinesh reunited with her coach in Budapest. Since the start of the New Year, Vinesh had been training with top wrestlers from across the world in Poland.

Vinesh won gold at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games as well as the 2018 Asian Games.