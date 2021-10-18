Kolkata: Veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has broken his silence over rumours that things are not all that good in the Indian dressing-room, and players have difference of opinions with skipper Virat Kohli. Saha has rubbished all that and said he cannot vouch for others, but he has never had an issue with Kohli. Saha – who has played under Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane – reckoned both are different.Also Read - MS Dhoni is The First Person Who is Always There, Hardik Pandya Hails Team India Mentor

"Personally, I haven't had any problem in expressing myself before Virat or for that matter, Ajinkya (Rahane, when he led India in three Tests Down Under last season). Now each one of them is different," Saha told The Telegraph.