Kolkata: Veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has broken his silence over rumours that things are not all that good in the Indian dressing-room, and players have difference of opinions with skipper Virat Kohli. Saha has rubbished all that and said he cannot vouch for others, but he has never had an issue with Kohli. Saha – who has played under Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane – reckoned both are different.
"Personally, I haven't had any problem in expressing myself before Virat or for that matter, Ajinkya (Rahane, when he led India in three Tests Down Under last season). Now each one of them is different," Saha told The Telegraph.
"There are some people who listen to others' opinions, while there are others who do as per their own wishes. We also come across some who prefer to speak to a couple of other individuals before taking a call. So everyone cannot be the same," Saha added.
Saha also reckoned people who have an issue with him should deal with it themselves.
“And for those constantly trying to find out problems with Virat, I guess we have to leave it to them as to what exactly they’ve been able to identify,” the 36-year-old said.