India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha called the burglary attempt at his ancestral home in Siliguri amid coronavirus lockdown on Saturday as "unfortunate". Saha's uncles, who stay in nearby places, foiled the attempt as they called the police.

"It's really unfortunate. We only had heard about burglary during our childhood days… Hopefully, police will look into the matter," Saha, who lives with his family in south Kolkata, said.

Saha's childhood coach Jayanta Bhowmick said that the miscreants, who entered the house through the back door, knew that no one was living in that house.

“Apparently the miscreants knew about this and attempted the burglary by entering through back door around 2 am on Friday. But his uncles who stay in the nearby locality shouted and alerted the police,” Bhowmick said.

Currently, the police are investigating the matter with the help of CCTV’s installed in the house.

Meanwhile, Saha’s brother who works in Mumbai had come for a vacation but unfortunately finds himself stuck die to the coronavirus lockdown.

Saha, who is an important member of the Indian Test team, has played 37 Tests and scored 1238 runs at a healthy average of 45.51. He also has three centuries and 12 fifties to his name along with 92 catches and 11 stumpings.

Saha, who was slated to feature for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the cash-rich Indian Premier League will have to wait due to the indefinite postponement of the T20 tournament.