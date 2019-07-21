India’s Tour of West Indies 2019: BCCI announced teams for the upcoming full series in West Indies. The big talking point after the selection was the return of wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. Saha was not in the Test squad after he had picked up an injury last year during the England tour. It would come as a big relief for Saha that he has once again got an opportunity to represent the country in whites. Fans hailed the call taken by BCCI as they felt it is only fair he gets back in the side as he was not dropped on the basis of form. “I hope the selectors make it clear who the no 1 keeper for the tests is. Saha is clearly the better keeper, was the incumbent when injured. But if Pant is the keeper they want to go with, there is little to be gained by having Saha hanging around,” read ace commentator Harsha Bhogle’s post.

“We have taken India A performances into consideration. In the longer format, KS Bharat was very, very close to get selected. We have an unwritten norm when a senior cricketer is injured, he should get a comeback opportunity. That’s what we have given to Saha,” chief selector MSK Prasad said.