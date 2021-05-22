Wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha highlighted the flaws in the bio-bubble of the 2021 Indian Premier League. Saha, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the cash-rich league, compared the IPL 2021 bio-bubble to last year’s in the UAE. Also Read - Shimron Hetmyer Can Take West Indies Cricket Forward With His Skill: Kieron Pollard

Saha claims that there were many shortcomings in the bubble created by the BCCI in India for the league including the entry of ground staff during training sessions Also Read - Cricket | MS Dhoni Made me Powerplay Bowler: Deepak Chahar Credits CSK Captain For His Impressive IPL Returns

The 36-year-old Saha was among the players who contracted the dreaded virus before the IPL stumbled to an abrupt halt midway into its 14th season after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble. Also Read - Sputnik V Production in India to Begin From August, 3 Million Doses to be Supplied by May-end

Saha states that it’s the job of the stakeholders to assess the situation as the bubble in UAE was very much safer than the 2021’s in India.

“It’s the job of the stakeholders to assess it, but the only thing I would say is that there was not a single individual during our training in UAE (last year), not even a ground staff,” Saha told PTI.

“Here there would be people, kids peeping from nearby walls. I don’t want to comment much but we saw how the IPL went off smoothly in UAE in 2020 and then it started in India this year with cases on the rise,” Saha said.

The Bengal veteran reached his home in Kolkata after completing over a fortnight-long quarantine at a Delhi hotel to make himself available for selection for the upcoming England tour.

The seasoned glovesman further said that the 2021 edition of IPL would have been better off in the UAE.

On the bio-bubble, he added, “I don’t know what would have happened, but definitely I feel it would have been better off in UAE this time as well. It’s for the stakeholders to look into it.”

Saha was among the few players who tested positive for COVID-19 in the bio-bubble as BCCI suspended the tournament indefinitely on May 4.

The 36-year-old further talked about his health and said he is feeling normal at the moment but is eager to know how his body will cope up in the training sessions.

“I’m doing all normal activities, there’s no fatigue, body ache or any weakness. But I will actually get to know how my body is coping when I get into actual match training mode.”

Recalling his battle with the virus, he said: “I had a slight fever for the first couple of days, lost smell after five days but it returned within four days.

“It was about spending time with family, friends (virtually), catching up with some light-hearted movies and keeping myself in a good space. I was never mentally disturbed or down. I was just being normal.

“Currently, I’m doing some fitness routine at home but the actual fitness training will start after I join the team in Mumbai,” he concluded.