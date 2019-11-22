India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha joined MS Dhoni, Syed Kirmani in the 100-dismissal club on Friday against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. Saha took the catch of Shadman Islam to reach the feat. Considered as one of the best wicketkeepers, the 35-year-old was the fastest to the milestone as he took merely 36the Test. He became the sixth Indian wicketkeeper to the milestone. Saha’s 100 dismissals comprise of 89 catches and 11 stumpings.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is at the top of the list with 294 dismissals. Dhoni is followed by Kirmani, Kiran More and Nayan Mongia.

The Bengal keeper made his Test debut way back in 2010 against South Africa. Saha has three centuries and five half-centuries in Test cricket.

The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman has been in and out of the side since his arrival to international cricket because of the presence of Dhoni in his early years. Saha has also had his battles with injuries which have not done any good for him.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens.

Bangladesh made two changes to the team that were thrashed by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test of the two-match series in Indore. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and pacer Al-Amin Hossain were drafted in place of Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan.

On the other hand, India has gone with an unchanged team.

At the time of filing the copy, Bangladesh were in deep trouble at 60 for five. Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets already in his kitty. The other two wickets were taken by Ishant and Shami.