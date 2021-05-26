Despite being the best wicketkeeper in the country, Wriddhiman Saha had to be on the sidelines for a long period in his career because India had MS Dhoni. Till 2014 Dhoni was the captain of the national team and hence Saha only got a chance to be in the XI when Dhoni was injured or taking rest. Saha, who has just recovered from Covid, told Crictracker in an interview that he got to play red-ball cricket regularly for India only after Dhoni retired in 2014. Also Read - WTC Final: Richard Hadlee Hails Virat Kohli, Explains Why Cricket Needs India

"I played regularly for India after 2014. That was once after Mahi bhai retired. I continuously played until 2018, got half-centuries and centuries, and scored well. It is simple, if you get a game once in two years, it won't work. But that is all for the team management to decide," Saha said.

A team man to the core, Saha believes it is the team that comes first and the win is the most important thing.

“I have always believed that a team needs to get the combination right and, in that process, some will miss out too. But the aim is to make the team win and it does not matter who sits out as long as that happens,” Saha added.

Saha is currently part of the Team India bio-bubble in Mumbai but will have to pass a fitness test and a Covid test before boarding the flight to the UK.

In all probability, even if Saha is on the tour of England, he may not get to feature in the WTC final because of Rishabh Pant, who has been in ominous form lately. On his possibilities of getting on the flight to the UK, Saha said “Let’s see if I get a chance”.