Ahmedabad: It was an evening to remember in Ahmedabad as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals on Sunday to clinch IPL 2022. Before the tournament got started, there were critics who pointed fingers at GT for the team they picked at the auction, but things fell into place and they won. Following the seven-wicket win, Wriddhiman Saha slammed critics who did not believe Gujarat could do it. Saha mentioned that it was his fifth final and his second IPL title.

"This is my 5th final and the 2nd final I have won. Someone said our team was not good after the auctions, but we proved them wrong. The first ball he bowled was outstanding, everyone contributed and it was a team performance," Saha said after the game in Ahmedabad.

The veteran featured in 11 matches this season and scored 317 runs as an opener at 31.70 with three half-century scores. Saha was a key member of the squad as he and Shubman Gill got GT off to good starts.

Saha was in the news recently after he turned down the offer to play for Bengal as he was miffed with the CAB officials. The 37-year-old also left the Bengal Ranji Team WhatsApp group. He has already requested for inter-state NoC from the state association.

Meanwhile, Saha was not picked for the one-off Test in England. With Rishabh Pant around, it is going to be difficult for him to find a spot in the Test squad as well.