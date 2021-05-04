Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in a spot again! After the David Warner saga, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday and would be unavailable for the match against Mumbai Indians in Delhi. This would come as a major setback for the franchise which is already languishing at the bottom of the points table at the halfway stage. Also Read - IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates, May 4, Tuesday: Today's SRH-MI Match to go on as Scheduled

Saha’s development now puts a lot of doubt over the match against Mumbai Indians which was supposed to take place in Delhi tonight. There is nothing official on this, but a statement is expected to come out soon. Also Read - Covid-19 Hits IPL: Australian Cricketers Still Want to Fulfil Their IPL Commitments, Says Players' Union Chief

(More to follow) Also Read - SRH vs MI IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Head to Head