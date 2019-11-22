India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha took an absolute stunner with one-hand to send Mahmadullah packing during historic Pink-Ball Test at Eden Gardens on Friday. Ishant Sharma was the bowler who picked up the wicket. It was special from Saha, who dives across to his right to take the catch.

It was dying on him and he had to get his fingers underneath it and then hold onto it and he did just that. The ball stuck right in the webbing between the thumb and forefinger. Kohli, who was at first slip could not get to it as it was way in front of him and it had to be Saha.

Here is the catch:

Earlier, Saha also joined MS Dhoni, Syed Kirmani in the 100-dismissal club. Saha took the catch of Shadman Islam to reach the feat. Considered as one of the best wicketkeepers, the 35-year-old was the fastest to the milestone as he took merely 36the Test. He became the sixth Indian wicketkeeper to the milestone. Saha’s 100 dismissals comprise of 89 catches and 11 stumpings.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first Day-Night Test.

Bangladesh made two changes to the team that were thrashed by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test of the two-match series in Indore. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and pacer Al-Amin Hossain were drafted in place of Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan.

On the other hand, India has gone with an unchanged team.

At the time of filing the copy, Bangladesh were in deep trouble at 68 for six. Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets already in his kitty while Ishant had two and Shami had one.