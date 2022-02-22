Kolkata: Wriddhiman Saha created a buzz after he was not picked for the Test squad for the Test versus Sri Lanka. The senior India wicketkeeper took to Twitter and posted a screenshot where a journalist threatened him after he decided not to give an interview. Now, with the controversy snowballing – it was reported that the BCCI has asked Saha to name the journalist.Also Read - Indian Cricketers' Association Offers Support to Wriddhiman Saha Following Threats From Unnamed Journalist

The veteran cricketer has firstly confirmed that he has not received any communication from BCCI and then said that he would not reveal the identity of the journalist as he does not want to harm anyone.

"I haven't received any communication from the BCCI yet. If they ask me to reveal the name (of the journalist), I would tell them it was never my intention to harm somebody's career, to pull a person down. That's why I didn't reveal the name in my tweet. That's not the teaching of my parents. The main purpose of my tweet was to expose the fact that there's someone in the media who does such things, disrespecting a player's wish," Saha told The Indian Express.

Earlier, India coach Rahul Dravid also reacted to the growing controversy. He said that he had told this to Wriddhiman in advance as he reckoned the veteran deserves to get clarity on it.

“I’m not hurt at all. I have a deep respect for Saha and his achievements and contributions to Indian cricket. My conversation with him actually came from that place, from my respect for him. He deserved honesty and clarity. I didn’t want him to hear about it from the media,” Dravid said after India whitewashed West Indies in the T20I series.

Dravid also said that the team management wants to groom young Rishabh Pant for the future. That also means it could be curtains for the Bengal-born wicketkeeper.