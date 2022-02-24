New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. From being dropped in tests to being threatened by an unnamed journalist for not responding to an exclusive interview – Saha saw it all. The 37 year old player from Bengal maintained silence until he spoke his heart in an exclusive interview with Zee Media.Also Read - Wriddhiman Saha Issues Warning to Unnamed Journalist, Virender Sehwag Advises Him to Take a Deep Breath and Reveal the Name

"I am hurt with the message of the journalist. Neither have I ever behaved badly with any journalist nor have they misbehaved with me. But this was uncalled for. I wanted to expose him so that people know that the world of journalism has such people," Saha said in an exclusive interview to Zee Media on Wednesday (February 23).

Saha confirmed that the BCCI was in touch with him in order to investigate the matter. "After my tweet, BCCI has got in touch with me through email and through the phone. They are investigating the matter. I will cooperate with them.

“I don’t want to reveal his identity because these are my morals and I live by principles. I always feel that I should give someone a second chance. This is the second chance that I want to give him for the time being,” he added.

The 37-year-old also revealed that Rahul Dravid didn’t tell him directly that he should consider retirement. “Rahul Dravid didn’t tell me directly to consider retirement. But said that the team is looking forward to younger players. I had a talk with him in the room where he said that I’m in the second spot and might as well consider something else,” Saha clarified.

“I am not considering retirement at the moment. I am going to play IPL and other matches in the domestic cricket. I am shocked and hurt for being dropped for the next two Test series against Sri Lanka. The way I played in the last match against New Zealand, I had expected that I will be in the team. But it seems that the selection committee had already made up their mind and decided to drop me. Dada (BCCI President Sourav Ganguly) had even praised my performance,” he added.

On whether BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had reached out to him, Saha said, “Ganguly hasn’t got in touch with me as yet on my tweet or me being dropped from the series.”