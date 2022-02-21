Kolkata: A couple of days after the Indian squad for the Sri Lanka series was announced, senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha revealed how BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had assured him a spot in the side – but that did not happen. With the BCCI President yet to react on the row, his brother Snehashish Ganguly broke the silence. Snehashish said that he reckoned Wriddhiman should not have made things public.Also Read - IND-W vs NZ-W: Richa Ghosh Slams Fastest WODI Fifty By an Indian, New Zealand Beat India in 4th ODI

"This is my personal opinion, but what was communicated to him (Saha) by the chief selector/BCCI was private. He probably shouldn't have gone public with that. Also, he could have played the Ranji Trophy. He cited personal reasons for pulling out and we have to respect that. The door is always open for him, whenever he wants to join the squad," Snehasish told reporters on Sunday.

India coach Rahul Dravid also reacted to the growing controversy. He said that he had told this to Wriddhiman in advance as he reckoned the veteran deserves to get clarity on it.

“I’m not hurt at all. I have a deep respect for Saha and his achievements and contributions to Indian cricket. My conversation with him actually came from that place, from my respect for him. He deserved honesty and clarity. I didn’t want him to hear about it from the media,” Dravid said after India whitewashed West Indies in the T20I series.

Dravid also said that the team management wants to groom young Rishabh Pant for the future. That also means it could be curtains for the Bengal-born wicketkeeper.