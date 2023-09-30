Home

Sports

Wrong Hardik Pandya With Indian Team? Guwahati Hotel Makes Huge Blunder Before ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Wrong Hardik Pandya With Indian Team? Guwahati Hotel Makes Huge Blunder Before ICC ODI World Cup 2023

As Team India arrived at Guwahati Hotel for their warm-up fixture against defending champions England on 30th September, Saturday, there was a huge blunder made by Guwahati Hotel.

Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain for Men in Blue in the ODI World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: As Team India arrived at Guwahati Hotel for their warm-up fixture against defending champions England on 30th September, Saturday, there was a huge blunder made by Guwahati Hotel as they mistakenly sent a wrong check-in email to the wrong Hardik Pandya instead of the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya who is currently with the Men in Blue for their World Cup 2023 campaign.

Trending Now

The hotel sent the wrong email on 28th September before the arrival of the Men in Blue in Guwahati. The Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the vice-captain for the team in the upcoming continental tournament.

You may like to read

In the recently concluded series the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain skipped the three-match series against Australia to stay fresh for the mega event.

After the hilarious mistake, the email which was sent to the wrong Hardik Pandya he turned out to be the Senior Vice President Of the ed-tech company Unacademy.

After the incident, the Wrong Hardik Pandya uploaded a screenshot of the email that was delivered to him mistakenly. In his tweet uploaded on X (previously Twitter), he wrote “I have no plans to fly to Guwahati tomorrow. Turns out it’s a room booked for @hardikpandya7 for the #ICCWorldCup warm-up match in Guwahati.”

So I get a ‘Online check-in’ email from Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati. Check-in? Tomorrow (28-09-2023). I have no plans to fly to Guwahati tomorrow. Turns out it’s a room booked for @hardikpandya7 for the #ICCWorldCup warm-up match in Guwahati. Wow. pic.twitter.com/fm4SxCCt3j — Hardik Pandya (@hvpandya) September 27, 2023

The Men in Blue start their World Cup campaign against five-time champions Australia on 8th October at Chennai.

India’s World Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES