WS vs SV Dream11 Team Predictions England Women’s ODD

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Dream11 Team Prediction England Women's ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's WS vs SV at Cooper Associates County Ground: In match no. 13 of England Women's ODD tournament, Western Storm will lock horns with the Southern Vipers at the Cooper Associates County Ground on Saturday. The England Women's ODD WS vs SV match will start at 5:30 PM IST – June 12. The two teams have not done as well as they would have liked and they would be looking to turn their fortunes around. Western Storm is currently ranked sixth on the points table after winning just one of their three matches in this tournament. On the other hand, Southern Vipers are placed at the fourth position, having won two of their three matches so far in the tournament.

TOSS: The England Women's ODD toss between Western Storm and Southern Vipers will take place at 5 PM IST – June 12.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground.

WS vs SV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nat Wraith

Batters – Danielle Wyatt (VC), Georgia Adams, Sophie Luff

All-rounders – Heather Knight (C), Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Georgia Hennessy

Bowlers – Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Taylor, Mollie Robbins

WS vs SV Probable Playing 11s

Western Storm: Sophie Luff (C), Fi Morris, Nat Wraith (WK), Georgia Hennessey, Danielle Gibson, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Lauren Parfitt, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Niamh Holland.

Southern Vipers: Georgia Adams (C), Danni Wyatt, Carla Rudd (WK), Maia Bouchier, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Dean, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Tara Norris, Charlotte Taylor, Cassidy McCarthy.

WS vs SV Squads

Western Storm: Sophie Luff (C), Emma Corney, Niamh Holland, Olivia Churcher, Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Abbie Whybrow, Nat Wraith (WK), Fi Morris, Katie George, Emily Edgcombe, Steph Hutchins Claire Nicholas, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, and Lauren Filer.

Southern Vipers: Georgia Adams (C), Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Ella Chandler, Alice Monaghan, Carla Rudd (WK), Danni Wyatt, Ariana Dowse, Cassidy McCarthy, Lauren Bell, Georgia Elwiss, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Tara Norris and Providence Cowdrill.

