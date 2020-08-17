Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Waasland-Beveren vs Standard Liege Dream11 Team Prediction Belgian Pro League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match WSSB vs STL at Freethiel Stadion: In the upcoming fixture of Belgian Pro League 2019-20 on Monday, Waasland-Beveren will take on Standard Liege at the Freethiel Stadion – August 17 in India. The Belgian Pro League WSSB vs STL match will kick-start at 10.30 PM IST. This is the second game after the restart of the league and both the teams need to continue their wonderful starts. Waasland-Beveren are coming off a win against the team of Kortrijk. This was an important win as it would fill them up with confidence. They looked very confident on the field and in their formation. On the other hand, Standard Liege won against a much more fancied opposition in Club Brugge. They absorbed a lot of pressure against their opponents and when the opportunity came by they were successful in converting the chance they got. Check out the Dream11 Prediction for the Belgian Pro League fixture ahead. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belgian Pro League 2020 match will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Belgian Pro League 2020 match between Waasland-Beveren and Standard Liege will start at 10.30 PM IST – August 17.

Venue: Freethiel Stadion.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Lucas Pirard,

Defenders- Mergim Vojvoda, Andrija Vukcevi, Aleksandar Vukotic, Collins Fai

Midfielders- Samuel Bastien (VC), Selim Amallah, Maxime Lestienne, Daan Heymans (C), Djihad Bizimana

Forwards- Felipe Avenatti

WSSB vs STL Probable Playing XIs

Waasland-Beveren: Lucas Pirard, Andrija Vukcevic, Maximiliano Caufriez, Aleksandar Vukotic, Brendan Schoonbaert, Djihad Bizimana, Daan Heymans, Jur Schryvers, Jenthe Mertens, Alessandro Albanese, Joseph Efford.

Standard Liege: Arnaud Bodart, Nicolas Gavory, Konstantinos Laifis, Mergim Vojvoda, Collins Fai, Maxime Lestienne, Samuel Bastien, Eden Shamir, Selim Amallah, Nicolas Raskin, Felipe Avenatti.

WSSB vs STL Squads

Waasland-Beveren: Brent Gabriel, Lucas Pirard, Aleksandar Vukotic, Andreas Wiegel, Jenthe Mertens, Daam Foulon, Andrija Vukcevic, Alexis Gamboa, Brendan Schoonbaert, Dries Wuytens, Maximiliano Caufriez, Vladimir Van de Wiel, Tom Reyners, Paul Keita, Jur Schryvers, Daan Heymans, Djihad Bizimana, Denzel Jubitana, Milan De Mey, Nikola Pejcic, Yuki Kobayashi, Matthias Verreth, Eric Asomani, Aboubakary Koita, Din Sula, Joseph Efford, Alessandro Albanese, Jordan Faucher, Stefan Milosevic.

Standard Liege: Henkinet, Arnaud Bodart, Jean-Francois Gillet, Louis Fortin, Matteo Godfroid, Moussa Sissako, John Nekadio, Nicolas Gavory, Noe Dussenne, Konstantinos Laifis, Mergim Vojvoda, Zinho Vanheusden, Collins Fai, Laurent Damjan Pavlovic, Eden Shamir, William Balikwisha, Abdoul Tapsoba, Nicolas Raskin, Joachim Carcela-Gonzalez, Selim Amallah, Merveille Bokadi, Samuel Bastien, Gojko Cimirot, Aleksandar Boljevic, Maxime Lestienne, Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez, Obbi Oulare, Mitchy Ntelo, Michel Ange Balikwisha, Denis Dragus, Felipe Avenatti, Duje Cop.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WSSB Dream11 Team/ STL Dream11 Team/ Waasland-Beveren Dream11 Team/ Standard Liege Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.