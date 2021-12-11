Brisbane: The dominant hosts put up a clinical show to beat England in the first Ashes Test on Saturday by nine wickets. With the Test being a part of the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle, Australia climb to the second spot in the points table, while Sri Lanka holds onto the number one position. Unfortunately, the result in the Gabba Test would not make the Indians happy as they slip to the fourth spot. These are early stages of the World Test Championship cycle – but, a good start always makes a difference.Also Read - Ashes 2021: Josh Hazelwood Tricked By Barmy Army To Sign A Hilarious Photograph; Tweet Goes Viral

Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led Pakistan is currently at the third spot with 75 percentage points having won three and lost one. Their 2-0 whitewash of Bangladesh helped their campaign.

Sri Lanka and Australia are the only sides that are yet to lose a match in this cycle. Bangladesh and defending champions New Zealand are the only sides that are yet to win a match.

Ashes 1st Test REVIEW:

In a tremendous turnaround on Day 4, England’s overnight hopes of dominating Australia in the opening Ashes Test here were dashed with the hosts coming up with a superb bowling display to thrash the tourists by nine wickets at The Gabba and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

England top-order batters Dawid Malan and Joe Root’s spirited fightback had helped England close day three on a high as the tourists had reached 220 for two at stumps, trailing by 58 runs. But on Saturday, the visitors could add only 77 runs to their overnight total as wickets fell like ninepins and the England’s second innings folded up for 297 runs.