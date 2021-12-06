Delhi: It took Team India 45 minutes – 43 to be precise – on day 4 morning of the second and final Test to stamp their authority over New Zealand at the historic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After playing out a draw, India came out with renewed vigour and passion under the leadership of Virat Kohli to complete New Zealand’s decimation in the second match. As a result, the hosts registered a record-breaking 372-run win over the Black Caps to clinch the two-Test series 1-0. The victory is India’s third of the current ICC World Test Championship (2021-2023) cycle.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Fan After India Crush New Zealand During 2nd Test at Wankhede Goes Viral | WATCH

With this win, India consolidated their third spot in the WTC points table behind neighbours Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Out of the six matches Kohli and Co. have played so far, they won three, lost one, while two ended in a stalemate. These matches have been spread across two series and they have a total of 42 points and their Percentage of Points (PCT) currently stands at 58.33.

Defending champions New Zealand are sixth in the standings with one defeat and a draw from two matches for a total of four points and a PCT of 16.66. India are followed by England who have 14 points and a PCT of 29.17. They will return to action in the Ashes series which gets underway this Wednesday.

The Ashes 2021-22 will be Australia’s first series of the latest WTC cycle.

The ICC World Test Championship standings after India’s win in the Mumbai Test 👇#WTC23 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/YNrMyEvohr — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2021



Sri Lanka have played two Tests, winning both to collect 24 points and a PCT of 100. On the other hand, Pakistan have two wins and a defeat from their three Tests so far for a total of 24 points and a PCT of 66.66.

Talking about the Mumbai Test – Ravichandran Ashwin (4/34 in 2nd innings), who completed his 300th wicket on Indian soil, starred with the ball once again and was adjudged the ‘Player of the Series’ for his outstanding effort in the two-match rubber. Ashwin made vital contribution of 70 runs and 14 wickets in the two-match series.

Meanwhile, opener Mayank Agarwal, who scored a fantastic 150 in the first innings and followed it up with 62 in the second essay.

This is also India’s biggest win by run margin, bettering the 337-run victory registered against South Africa at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi in December 2015. This was also the seventh time that India have won a Test match by 300 or more runs.