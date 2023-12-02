Home

WTC 2023-25: Bangladesh Topple No.1 Ranked India After Historic Home Test Win Over New Zealand

This was Bangladesh's second-ever Test win over New Zealand in history, first at home. Taijul Islam finished the game with 10 wickets in the match.

Taijul Islam shows the ball after his match-winning show against New Zealand. (Image: BCB)

Sylhet: Bangladesh’s maiden Test win at home over New Zealand on Saturday saw them topple India in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standings. With 24 points, Pakistan top the list, followed by Bangladesh with 12 points. Although India are in 16 points, Bangladesh are ahead of the no.1 ranked team in win percentage. Australia, West Indies and England take the next three positions respectively.

Earlier, Bangladesh made history with a ten-wicket haul by Taijul Islam, including six wickets in the second innings, guiding the team to their first-ever home Test win against New Zealand by 150 runs. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto could not have asked for anything better than this in his first Test as a captain. This was their second Test win in 18 matches against Kiwis. Their previous victory against the Kiwis had come in 2022 when they won in Mount Maunganui.

Shanto elected to bat first after winning the toss. Bangladesh’s top-order tried to make the best of decent batting conditions, even as the wicket had some turn. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 86 in 166 balls, with 11 fours while Shanto and Mominul Haque also contributed a useful 37 runs each at the top of the line-up.

Led by Glenn Phillips (4/53), New Zealand fought back well and Bangladesh sunk from a strong 180/2 to 310 all out. Kyle Jamieson, and spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets while Southee and Ish Sodhi got one scalp.

Kane Williamson’s 104 in 205 balls, with 11 fours supplemented by Daryl Mitchell (41) and Glenn Phillips (42) helped the tourists gain a seven-run lead. Taijul Islam (4/109) was the standout Bangladesh performer along with batter Mominul Haque (3/4). NZ was bundled out for 317 in 101.5 overs.

In the second innings, a gutsy century from skipper Najmul (105 in 198 balls, with 10 fours) and a good fifty from Mushfiqur Rahim (67) helped Bangladesh set a target of 332. Bangladesh was bundled out for 338, leading the game by 331 runs. Ajaz (4/148) led the Kiwi bowling from the front, while Ish Sodhi, Phillips and skipper Tim Southee were also among the wickets.

The tourists crumbled to heaps with Bangladesh spinners attacking and folded for 181 despite late resistance from Daryl Mitchell (58), Sodhi (22) and Southee (34). Taijul stood out once again with 6/75. This was only the second Test for Bangladesh at this venue.

In the previous game, Zimbabwe had beaten Bangladesh by 151 runs. Islam had finished with his career-best 11/170 in that game. The second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand begins on December 6 in Mirpur.

With ANI Inputs…

