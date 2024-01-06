By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Australia Dethrone India Following 3-0 Series Whitewash Against Pakistan in Sydney
David Warner scored a fifty in his final Test innings as Australia cruised to a eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the third and final Test at SCG.
Sydney: Just a few days after India rose to the top of World Test Championship 2023-25 points table, Australia on Saturday reached the peak of the standings following their 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia are now No.1 on the WTC table with 56.25 percentage points, overtaking India, who are now second-ranked with 54.16 percentage points.
Pakistan meanwhile at No.6, experienced a significant decrease in percentage points – from 45.83 before the SCG Test to 36.66 after the defeat. After a significant 2023 where they won the WTC title and ODI World Cup, the mighty Aussies also top the Men’s Test Team Rankings, following India’s 1-1 series draw in South Africa.
