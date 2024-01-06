Home

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Australia Dethrone India Following 3-0 Series Whitewash Against Pakistan in Sydney

David Warner scored a fifty in his final Test innings as Australia cruised to a eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the third and final Test at SCG.

Australian team celebrate their series win over Pakistan in Sydney. (Image: ICC)

Sydney: Just a few days after India rose to the top of World Test Championship 2023-25 points table, Australia on Saturday reached the peak of the standings following their 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia are now No.1 on the WTC table with 56.25 percentage points, overtaking India, who are now second-ranked with 54.16 percentage points.

Pakistan meanwhile at No.6, experienced a significant decrease in percentage points – from 45.83 before the SCG Test to 36.66 after the defeat. After a significant 2023 where they won the WTC title and ODI World Cup, the mighty Aussies also top the Men’s Test Team Rankings, following India’s 1-1 series draw in South Africa.

