WTC 2023-25 Points Table: How India Gained From Pakistan’s 360-Run Defeat To Australia In Perth

Pakistan was blown away for 89 all out in the final session on Day 4 after Australia posted a daunting 450-run target.

India toppled Pakistan in the WTC 2023-25 points table.

New Delhi: Australia’s huge 360-run win over Pakistan helped worthy for India as the Rohit Sharma-led side climbed to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table on Sunday. Notably, India finished runners-up in both finals in the tournament’s history. Pakistan started above India in the points table before the Test series against Australia.

However, a paltry 89 all out in the second innings of the first Test in Perth led them to drop to second place. A win in Perth would have consolidated Pakistan’s spot in the WTC 2023-25 points table. On Sunday, India lead the table with a winning percentage of 66.67. Their only Test series win came against West Indies earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, despite the huge win and a third victory in six games, Australia remained fifth in the points table. New Zealand grab the third spot while Bangladesh are fourth. Earlier this month. Bangladesh drew New Zealand 1-1 in a two-match Test series.

Pakistan will take on Australia in the second Test on Boxing Day at the MCG. On the same day, India face South Africa in Centurion in the first Test of the two. The Indians then come back ad host England in a four-Test series in February.

Earlier, Pakistan was blown away for 89 all out in the final session on Day 4 for its 15th consecutive test defeat in Australia after the home team setup a daunting 450-run target when it declared its second innings at 233-5 around half an hour after lunch.

Pakistan’s top-order batters crumbled against the relentless pace of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and captain Pat Cummins on a wicket that had variable bounce with plenty of batters taking body blows.

Hazlewood and Starc snared six wickets between them, while Cummins nicely setup former Pakistan captain Babar Azam (14) before finding the outside edge of his bat as the visitors had no answer to Australia’s nippy fast bowling.

Lyon reached the 500-wicket landmark when he successfully went for a leg-before-wicket referral against Faheem Ashraf. The off-spinner became the third Australian bowler after the late Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to join the exclusive club of eight players.

With Agency Inputs

