WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India Make Huge Gain After Australia Beat New Zealand In Wellington Test

Australia rode on Nathan Lyon’s match haul of 10 wickets to beat New Zealand by 172 runs in the first Test.

New Delhi: India were benefited after Australia’s 1st Test win over New Zealand as Rohit Sharma’s men moved to the top of World Test Championship (WTC) on Sunday. Earlier on the day, a Nathan Lyon masterclass helped Australia clinch a 172-run win over BlackCaps in Wellington. Australia’s win helped India’s win percentage reach 64.58 which was enough to take them at No.1 position. Notably, India are leading England 3-1 in a five-match Test series currently.

The second spot is taken by New Zealand, with a point percentage of 60.00. Australia occupy the third spot and they are having a points percentage of 59.09. India can further solidify their position at the top if they win the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala starting on March 7.

