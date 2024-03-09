Home

Sports

WTC 2023-25 Standings: Rohit Sharma’s Men Consolidate Top Spot With Thumping Win Over England In Fifth Test

WTC 2023-25 Standings: Rohit Sharma’s Men Consolidate Top Spot With Thumping Win Over England In Fifth Test

India defeated England by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamsala, which was also Ravichandran Ashwin’s landmark 100th Test match.

Indian players leave the field after winning the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala against England. (Image: BCCI)

Dharamsala: India consolidated their position at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a thumping win over England in the fifth and final Test on Saturday. Coming into the game at HPCA stadium on the back of three wins on the bounce, India dominated the game from Day 1 to crush the visitors by an innings and 64 runs to extend their lead at the top of WTC table. India, currently have 68.5 points percentage, 8.5 points ahead of second-placed New Zealand. Australia (59.09), Bangaldesh (50) and Pakistan (36.66) complete the top five.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin took a famous five-wicket haul in his 100th Test as India thrived on the impatience of England batters and handing the visitors their heaviest defeat in the ‘Bazball’ era. With the series already in bag, India were playing for crucial World Test Championship points and England made their job simpler by self-imploding on day three.

England were bowled out for 195 towards the end of the afternoon session with Ashwin running through their reckless batting line-up to end with a match haul of nine wickets. Joe Root was the lone ranger for his team and batted beautifully for his 84 off 128 balls. He was the last batter to be dismissed.

England’s second innings moved at a rather frenetic pace as the batters went on the offensive in their bid to survive against the Indian spinners but failed yet again. The game appeared to be going only one way when India took a huge 259-run first innings lead in the morning session by posting 477 all out in response to England’s 218 on Day 1.

For India, the series was a remarkable success considering they had the likes of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami unavailable throughout. The youngsters, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal, grabbed the opportunities in the seniors’ absence to give the team management more options for the future.

The writing was on the wall after Ashwin ran through England’s self destructing top-order to leave them reeling at 103/5 at lunch. With Rohit Sharma not taking the field due to a stiff back, Bumrah led the side in the middle besides opening the bowling alongside Ashwin.

Meanwhile, in the morning, the visitors took less than 20 minutes to wrap up India’s innings with veteran James Anderson finally getting to the 700-wicket mark. Young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir had Jasprit Bumrah stumped for his second five-wicket haul in his debut series.

The focus will now shit towards Indian Premier League which starts on March 22.

With PTI Inputs

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.