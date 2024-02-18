Home

WTC 2023-25 Table: Rohit Sharma’s Men Regain Second Spot After India Crush England By 434 Runs

India defeated England in the third Test to take a 2-1 series lead with two more games o be played.

Rajkot: The Indian cricket team regained their second position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table with a 434-run win in the third Test match against England on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth 557 runs in the fourth innings, the Englishmen succumbed under pressure to be all out for 122 with a day to spare. Notably this Test match saw three centurions in Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Duckett, and a double centurion in Yashasvi Jaiswal. Shubman Gill could have been in the list of centurions had he not been out for 91.

With four wins, two losses and a draw from seven games, India have 59.52 percentage points. New Zealand top the table 75 PCT. Australia, Bangladesh and Pakistan take third, fourth and fifth positions respectively. On the other hand, England remained static at eighth position with 21.87 PCT from eight Test matches.

