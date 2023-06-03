Home

Sports

WTC 2023 Final: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne Looks To Continue County Form Against India

WTC 2023 Final: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne Looks To Continue County Form Against India

Ranked No.1 in the ICC Test Rankings, Marnus Labuschagne, scored two centuries and a total of 504 runs from eight innings with with Glamorgan in the County Championships.

Marnus Labuschagne is currently the top-ranked batter in ICC Test Rankings. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: High on confidence after having a brilliant County season with Glamorgan, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is looking to continue his good run against India in the all-important World Test Championship final that starts on June 7 at the Oval.

While many of his teammates headed to India to play in the lucrative Indian Premier League, the southpaw decided to stay in the United Kingdom for the last two months and gain watchful insights before the mega clash.

You may like to read

Labuschagne scored two centuries and a total of 504 runs from eight innings with with Glamorgan. The top-ranked batter in Tests knows the there are expectatios from him to perform and he is ready to deliver the best.

Trending Now

“Naturally, anyone that is batting No.3 for Australia is going to have responsibility,” Labuschagne said. “Even in 2019 (last time in England for Ashes) it was my responsibility, it was my job to score runs.

“If I didn’t score runs they would find someone else to do my job and I don’t think that changes. It is about finding ways to score runs and contribute to the side in as many games as I can,” added Labuschagne, who enters the WTC final 32 points ahead at the top.

Labuschagne has been playing County cricket for five years now and it has become his routine to come back to this part of the world time and again. “I love playing County cricket, I love the team at Glamorgan, I enjoy it so much otherwise I wouldn’t be coming back.

“It just helps that this year is a Test Championship Final and Ashes year so it is very helpful for leading into the series,” he added.

Speaking about their Indian opponents, Labuschagne stated Australia are clear in their mind about what the opposition bowlers can do considering both the teams engaged in Border-Gavaskar Trophy just before IPL 2023.

“Two months ago we played against India, so in terms of seeing them and knowing their actions and what they do we are pretty clear on that,” Labuschagne said. “With the Dukes ball in their hand they are going to be able to showcase their skills a lot more.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES