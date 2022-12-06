WTC 2023 Final: England’s Win Over Pakistan May Help India Qualify For World Test Championship 2023 Final – Check DEETS

WTC 2023 Final: Now, if India whitewashes Bangladesh, they can afford to lose a Test against Australia at home and still manage to make the finale.

WTC 2023 Final

Rawalpindi: The 17-year wait was surely worth it as Rawalpindi hosted an epic between Pakistan and England during the historic opening Test. While it seemed it was heading for a draw, things changed dramatically over the last two days and England emerged on top. England beat Pakistan by 74 runs to lessen the chances of the hosts making it to the World Test Championship 2023 final. Pakistan was primed to make the summit clash with five Tests at home against England and New Zealand. But it has increased Rohit Sharma-led India’s chances for sure.

Now, if India whitewashes Bangladesh, they can afford to lose a Test against Australia at home and still manage to make the finale. Australia also has a shot of making the finals, but for that to happen – they need to whitewash West Indies and then against South Africa.

“Some of the things we can’t plan for is what happened to the squad before the Test. Seems a long time ago when we were running around to find players for the Test. Will Jacks getting the message three minutes before toss, and Pope getting the gloves. We’ve played 8-9 matches with myself and Brendon in charge. One thing we try to do is focus on ourselves and not the opposition. We know we’re a very exciting team. Was a great batting surface, so it was an opportunity for our batting group. Having the lads truck in like they did today was amazing. Really special group of players. We wanted to come here to Pakistan and carry on with our mantra of exciting cricket. I’ve got no interest in trying to play for a draw, the dressing room has no interest in playing for a draw,” Stokes said after the win.