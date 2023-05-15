Home

Sports

WTC 2023 Final NEW Rule: ICC to Abolish Soft Signal Begining India-Australia Final – REPORT

WTC 2023 Final NEW Rule: ICC to Abolish Soft Signal Begining India-Australia Final – REPORT

WTC Final 2023: The rule will be in place for the WTC final between India and Australia in London.

ICC New Rule (Image: Twitter)

Dubai: With less than a month to go before the start of the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to come up with a new move where it is going to abolish the ‘soft signal’ rule. The rule will be in place for the WTC final between India and Australia in London. Many cricketers and experts were against the ‘soft signal’ rule and had from time to time criticised it.

England captain Ben Stokes had spoken against the rule earlier this year after a controversial decision of Marnus Labuschagne during an Australia-South Africa Test. Stokes had said: “ICC should get rid of the soft signal and let the 3rd umpire who has all the technology make the decision when the on-field umpires send it upstairs, all the controversy is always around the soft signal given. This isn’t a comment on the decision FYI (sic).”

You may like to read

According to ICC rules, a “Soft Signal is the visual communication by the bowler’s end umpire to the third umpire (accompanied by additional information via two-way radio where necessary) of his/her initial on-field decision prior to initiating an Umpire Review.” The rule further states: “Should both on-field umpires require assistance from the third umpire to make a decision, the bowler’s end umpire shall firstly take a decision on-field after consulting with the striker’s end umpire, before consulting by two-way radio with the third umpire. Such consultation shall be initiated by the bowler’s end umpire to the third umpire by making the shape of a TV screen with his/her hands, followed by a Soft Signal of Out or Not out made with the hands close to the chest at chest height. If the third umpire advises that the replay evidence is inconclusive, the on-field decision communicated at the start of the consultation process shall stand.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.