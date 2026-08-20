WTC 2025-27: How can Shubman Gill’s Team India reach final after 165-run win over Sri Lanka in Galle Test

Team India remain at the 5th position on the WTC 2025-27 Points Table even after their 165-run win over Sri Lanka at Galle on Wednesday.

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India captain Shubman Gill after winning the 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at Galle on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs SL 2026 2nd Test: Team India got off to a perfect start in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with a massive 165-run win in the opening game at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday. But the task for Shubman Gill’s Team India is far from over if they hope to qualify for the World Test Championships (WTC) final for the third time in their history.

After suffering a humiliating 2-0 whitewash at home against reigning champions South Africa last year, India have a massive task of winning almost all of their remaining matches in the WTC 2025-27 cycle if they hope to qualify for the final next year. The win over Sri Lanka is one small step towards achieving that goal as they got 12 massive points after the win on Wednesday and improved their PCT to 53.33 per cent.

However, India have remained at the 5th spot in the WTC 2025-27 Points Table because Bangladesh recorded a stunning nine-wicket win over current table-toppers Australia in Darwin last week. A 2-0 series whitewash for India against the home team after the second game starting at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo will take them to 57.58 per cent on the WTC 2025-27 Points Table.

Shubman Gill’s side now have to pray from an Australian win in the second Test against Bangladesh starting at Mackay on Saturday. If Bangladesh end the series with a 1-1 draw against Australia, their PCT will drop to 55.56 and with India winning 2-0, they will move up to 4th spot by replacing their Asian rivals with a PCT of 57.58.

After the Galle, India need to win at least 7 out of their remaining 8 Tests in WTC 2025-27 cycle. Shubman Gill and Team India will take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series away from home starting in October after they end their commitments in Sri Lanka.

They will round off their WTC 2025-27 cycle with a massive five-match Test series at home against Australia next year for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). If India can win 7 and lose only 2 games out of 9 since the start of Sri Lanka tour, their PCT will rise to 62.96.

But if they win 8 games and lose only 1, their PCT will move up to 68.52. The two finalists in the WTC 2023-25 cycle had PCT of 69.44 and 67.54 respectively.

Meanwhile, captain Shubman Gill was pleased that India managed to win their historic 600th Test match. “It is really special to win the 600th Test match for your country. A very satisfying win for us. I think we were in a comfortable position. But to be able to come here, not sure if the match is going to go because of the weather, we were put under a bit of pressure. But I think the team responded really well,” Gill said in the post-match press conference.